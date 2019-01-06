More than 31,000 pounds of Perdue Foods ready-to-eat chicken products have been recalled because of possible foreign matter contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Friday, May 31. The agency says the products, which were produced on March 21, 2019, could contain extraneous materials -- specifically pieces of bone material.

The USDA classified this recall as Class I, which is a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The following products could be affected:

11.2 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS -- GLUTEN FREE" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS -- WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 77265 on the label.

Consumers who have purchased these products are encouraged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions at this point. Anyone with concern about an illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

For more information on food safety, consumers can visit "Ask Karen" at AskKaren.gov or call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.