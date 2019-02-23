HAMPDEN, Maine — Firefighters are looking over the rubble of a home that burned to the ground early Saturday morning as they try to figure out what started the blaze.

Hampden Fire Department Lt. Dan Pugsley says they got a call around 3:15 about a building on fire at 647 Main Road North in Hampden. When they arrived, the home was already filled with flames and smoke. Lt. Pugsley says everyone got out without injury, but two cats are unaccounted for.

The fire got so intense, Hampden crews called 6 other fire departments to battle the flames and provide support. Eventually they got the fire out, but the building was destroyed and an excavator was used to tear it down.

Local and state firefighters are trying to figure out how and where the fire started.

The Red Cross is now assisting the occupants of the building.

There is no other damage to nearby properties.