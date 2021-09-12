Penobscot County teen killed in car crash

Police say 18-year-old Jacob Campbell of Exeter was behind the wheel when the car rolled over in Garland and struck a tree.

GARLAND, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Penobscot County teenager.

Just past 8:30 on Saturday night, police responded to a single-vehicle roll-over on the Oliver Hill Road in Garland.

Police say a 2003 Dodge Durango, driven by 18-year-old Jacob Campbell of Exeter left the roadway and rolled over before striking a tree. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police say speed is presumed to be a factor in the crash.

If anybody witnessed this crash or has information on this case, they're asked to please contact State Police Troop E at 207-973-3700.