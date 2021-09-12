Penobscot County teen killed in car crash

GARLAND, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Penobscot County teenager.
Just past 8:30 on Saturday night, police responded to a single-vehicle roll-over on the Oliver Hill Road in Garland.
Police say a 2003 Dodge Durango, driven by 18-year-old Jacob Campbell of Exeter left the roadway and rolled over before striking a tree. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police say speed is presumed to be a factor in the crash.
If anybody witnessed this crash or has information on this case, they're asked to please contact State Police Troop E at 207-973-3700.
The Maine State Police say they were assisted by the Garland Fire Department.