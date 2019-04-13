Science and the love-it-or-hate-it marshmallow candy -- it's a weird combination, but the vote for "Peeple's Choice Award" is almost here.

NEWS CENTER Maine wants to give you the opportunity to voice your opinion in a creative (and sweet) national competition, hosted by a non-profit promoting science journalism.

In nearly 50 entries, competitors combine science with imagination to create dioramas decorated with the fluffy chick candies.

Diorama depictions range from "Peeph.D. Thesis Project" to "The Theory of Peepolution" to the "Peepiodic Table of the Elements".

What do these projects all have in common? They're adorable, and, let's face it, you may learn a little something about science.

Vote here to take part in deciding this year's diorama winner! Polls close on Sunday, April 14, so don't wait long.