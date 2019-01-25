OLD TOWN, Maine — Old Town Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Thursday night.

Around 5:15 p.m., Old Town Police were called to an accident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a truck on Stillwater Ave. near Bennoch Road.

According to Old Town Deputy Chief Lee Miller, the 54-year-old male driver had a plow on his truck and was on Bennoch Road at a light turning left onto Stillwater Ave. As he turned, a 24-year-old man crossed the street and was struck by the truck. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Old Town Police Department is reconstructing the crash with help from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, Miller said.

They police department plans to release the name of the driver and the pedestrian once next of kin all have been notified.