KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before kickoff, thousands of fans packed the parking lots surrounding Arrowhead Stadium to pregame its first AFC championship game, including some Patriots fans and (yes) even Mainers!

"There's more Patriots fans than there are Chiefs fans!" Pats fan Eric Gibbs said.

Gibbs and Michelle LaPointe from Exeter, NH were among the minority in the sea of red. LaPointe braved her first NFL game in enemy territory.

"I'm a little nervous," LaPointe said. "These Chiefs fans are a little rowdy."

She was not the only New Englander enjoying food, drink and games alongside Chiefs fans.

Kyle Joy, a Gouldsboro native, and his wife, Nicole, were rooting for different teams.

"They might three or four Super Bowls in the 10 or 12 years, but I'm not going to cheer for them," Kyle Joy said.

Nicole Joy joked that her husband's loyalty to the Patriots could be grounds for divorce. Even after living in Maine, she could not be converted.

"[People ask] 'You lived in Maine for 10 years, how come you didn't ever become a Pats fan?' I'm a die-hard Chiefs. Can't do it," she said.

The energy in the crowd was unbelievable. The pride in the Chiefs showing just how big this moment is for Kansas City.