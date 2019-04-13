PORTLAND, Maine — Rainy and overcast weather didn't stop runners from racing in the 90th Patriots Day Road Race for the Kids. It's the second oldest race in the country, according to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine Alumni Association.

Forty-seven years ago, history was made at the start line, when Robin Emery of Lamoine ran in 1972. Emery was the first woman to run and later went on to win the women's division nine times.

NCM

“Robin Emery has been an inspiration to Maine runners for 50 years, and we are very excited to welcome her back to our race this year,” said Howie Chadbourne, the race director, in a news release.

Emery was honored at the start of the 5 Miler Saturday morning.

NCM

The annual 5K and 5 Miler race raises money for the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Alumni Association’s college scholarship program. Over $250,000 in scholarships has been awarded to date, according to organizers.