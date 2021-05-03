Parents urged to take precautions getting on and off chairlifts

A warning following two separate incidents in which children plunged from chairlifts last month.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Parents and adults who ski with young children are being urged to take extra precautions following two separate incidents in which children plunged from chairlifts last month.



A 6-year old boy slipped from a chairlift at Saddleback and an 8-year-old girl fell nearly two dozen feet from the Snubber lift at Sugarloaf. Neither child was injured.

The girl, who was wearing a ski helmet, did not get on the chairlift properly. She slipped and hung on before falling 23 feet. Rescuers were able to get into position underneath her with a catch net.

Lift operators and ski patrol personnel at Sugarloaf, already trained to use the mats and rescue methods, reviewed their safety training following the incident.

While falls are rare, both incidents serve as an important reminder for parents.

"Making sure that your child is fully on the lift to the back of the seat," Ethan Austin, Sugarloaf's director of marketing and communications said. "Making sure you get that bar down as quickly as you can."