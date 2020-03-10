The video was posted to Facebook on Saturday and allegedly shows students beating up other students. In the video, at least two students continue to violently punch and kick a student on the ground. Police said everyone involved is a minor.

MSAD 17 Superintendent Rick Colpitts said a parent informed him of the fight on Monday morning. He said it happened on the "Viking Trail" that runs parallel to Main Street in Paris behind several businesses and Oxford Hills High School. He added that the property is not owned or maintained by the district and the fight occurred outside of the school day.