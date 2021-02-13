Overnight fire consumes North Yarmouth garage, vehicles

The fire at 823 North Road damaged an adjacent home.

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — A fire in North Yarmouth early Saturday morning destroyed a garage and two vehicles, but firefighters saved the adjacent home from being a total loss.

Yarmouth police were the first to arrive at 823 North Road just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday and reported heavy smoke showing and all occupants out of the building, North Yarmouth Fire Chief Gregory Payson said Saturday morning.

Two vehicles and a garage were fully involved, and the flames had spread to a home about four feet from the garage.

In what Payson described as "a really good save," crews from North Yarmouth, Pownal, Yarmouth, Falmouth, New Gloucester, and Cumberland had the fire under control in about 20 minutes and completely out in approximately two hours.

"One of the hardpoints was how cold it was," Payson said. "We also had a water main break about a half-mile up the road. We still had access, but we had a diminished rate (of water flow), and we had enough tankers on scene."

The garage and vehicles were destroyed, but the home is salvageable, Payson said. The two occupants are working with the American Red Cross on temporary housing.

The Maine fire marshal's office will be at the scene Tuesday, Payson said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.