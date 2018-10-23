(NEWS CENTER Maine) — It is such a test of character to respond with kindness to someone who has attacked you a horrible and uncalled for way. Perhaps having a sense of humor can help.

Comedian Sarah Silverman, who is not one to ever back down from a fight, and whose humor can be vulgar at times, took a completely different tack when a man called her a profane name on social media. Instead of making fun of him, or responding in kind, she responded in kindness. And it changed his outlook on life.

She PAUSED before she responded. She look up his profile, and realized his rage was “ thinly veiled pain.” The man, Jeremy Jamrozy, wrote her bac and eventually opened up about some horrible things that had happened to him. He has been sexually abused as a child and full of rage. He was also dealing with terrible back pain and treatment he could not afford. Silverman reached out to doctors who might help, and found one. She offered to pay for his treatment and an MRI found he had 5 herniated discs.

Jamrozy wound up apologizing for trolling Silverman and thanking her for all she had done for him.

BUT WAIT… IT GETS EVEN BETTER!

In an interview with GQ in May, Jamrozy said:

“What she said broke through what months and months of therapy couldn’t even do,” he said. “Like, she just broke me down to where she made me more humble and nice and positive. She disarmed me. She’s gotten me to feel more spiritual somehow, in a way.”

My San Antonio, which is where Jamrozy is from, reports that Silverman's support has motivated him to pay it forward. Jamrozy had created a GoFundMe page with a $150 goal to pay for his doctor's visit.

One the exchange with Silverman got out there, People started donating. One man from New Jersey, also wrote Jamrozy a $500 check. The fund has raised more than $4,500 to date. Jamrozy says he’s donating the money to a couple of other San Antonians who need help.

In the interview with mySA.com, Jamrozy said "I was once a giving and nice person, but too many things destroyed that and I became bitter and hateful, then Sarah showed me the way. Don't get me wrong, I still got a long way to go, but it's a start."

We can all be that start for someone. Go out and be kind!

