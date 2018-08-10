While “A Star is Born” is Lady Gaga’s first leading role in a film, she’s certainly been front and center as a pop star for years.

She was quite controversial when she first hit the charts, much like Madonna was in the 80s and the Rolling Stones were in the 60s.

But like those other acts, she’s drifted toward the main stream since, and she’s connecting with people who may not have liked her at first.

Aside from acting, her new project is “kindness”. That’s why we’re featuring her on PAUSE_itivityme.

Take a listen to an excerpt of a speech she gave this summer at the US Conference of Mayors. (And take note of who is beside her, too! It’s the Dalai Lama, another crusader for kindness!)

And if you’d like to listen to her entire speech, you can find it at here.

