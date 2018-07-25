LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Ten kids from around Maine are spending the next two months raise $1,000 for the Dempsey Challenge, and they're being rewarded with their very own Specialized bikes.

The kids received the new bikes and helmets on Tuesday, and also toured the Dempsey Center to learn more about the non-profit they are fundraising for.

Ten kids were picked in honor of the tenth anniversary of the Dempsey Centers and the Dempsey Challenge. They will ride for as long as they choose to in the bike portion of the fundraiser, depending on age and skill level.

Some kids say they hope to raise more than $1,000 to help the Dempsey Center with its mission to provide free services to anyone impacted by cancer.

There is still time to register for this year's Dempsey Challenge, taking place September 29-30. Go to www.dempseychallenge.org to sign up or donate.

