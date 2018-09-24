(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Dempsey Challenge is celebrating 10 years as it is set to kick-off it's walk, run and ride this weekend in Lewiston. The minimum amount to raise to participate is $150, but for those that raise over $3,000, they are entered into a drawing for the chance of eating dinner with actor and advocate Patrick Dempsey.

One of the winner's this year is Laura Lee. Lee is a mother of two and a grandmother of four.

"That phone call was amazing," said Lee. "I couldn't even believe that I was picked."

RELATED | Dempsey Challenge 2018

Lee was diagnosed with a form of breast cancer called invasive lobular carcinoma. She was about to celebrate one-year of being cancer-free when a PET scan showed it had spread.

"The cancer that I have right now is not curable, but it is definitely treatable," said Lee. "I could still live a long life, and that's my plan."

Aiding in her fight were family and old friends that reconnected on Facebook. Many answering her almost daily call to raise money for the Dempsey Challenge. To-date Lee has raised over $3,400 from 68 difference people on her personal fundraising page.

For the first time, Lee will be walking with a support group, the Live Strong Challengers. The Live Strong program is one of many provided at the Dempsey Center in Lewiston at no cost. Lee will be giving an award during the Champions for Hope evening.

© NEWS CENTER Maine