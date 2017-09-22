Dempsey Challenge, in 10th year, assembles thousands for charity

Thousands gathered to honor loved ones and share their experiences in an emotional community effort as the 2018 Dempsey Challenge kicked off under glorious skies.

More than 2,500 people gathered Saturday morning to take part in the 10th Dempsey Challenge. The Challenge helps fund The Dempsey Center, which provides free quality-of-life care to anyone impacted by cancer. Founded in Lewiston by actor Patrick Dempsey, the nonprofit delivers a personalized, holistic and integrated approach to cancer prevention, education, and support.

Patrick greeted the crowd with his usual high spirited vigor, "Hello everyone!" His vision and energy for the event has shined through all these years since it's inception.

Patrick got emotional when reflecting on how the journey got began.

"This all started with the 'Breakaway from Cancer' initiative. That was my first real encounter with wellness work. I think of this person. There is a woman named Kathryn West who is in an incredible battle for her life. She is in California and isn't well enough to make the trip here. There are a lot of people like that that we are all connected to. I'd just like to take a moment of silence for two things. For the people in the throws of the battle right now. And those that are not able to join us but are here in spirit, those that inspire us and live within us on a daily basis. Take a moment and take in all the gratitude and the things that they have given us."

After a few moments, the crowd cheered for the leader of this cause.

One first time participant, Amy, was taking part for her friend Q.

Q was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. "We're here for her."

Q said she was inspired that her friends came out for her. "I want everyone to come out here and experience this because it is so heartwarming," said Q.

According to event organizers, over 2,500 people registered for Saturday's run/walk event. With his signature countdown, Patrick sent the runners and walkers off.

2018 Amanda Dempsey Award winner Barbara Deschenes knows just how important the Dempsey Center is. The award is given to a cancer survivor who embodies the spirit of what the center is hoping to bring to the community.

'My inspiration came from the center when I was going through my treatment in 2012. It made such a difference in my life,' said Deschenes.

PHOTOS: Dempsey Challenge 2018

PHOTOS: 2018 Dempsey Challenge, Saturday

What the center offers is much more than treatment said Deschenes. 'It's those supportive integrative things. I didn't know anything about that when I went through (cancer treatment) so it was just mind-boggling to me that that could change your outlook and help you to become so positive. You get diagnosed and you wallow. If you wallow, you aren't going to do well. They get you out of the wallowing and being positive and believing. Hats off to Patrick and everyone. I call them angels because where would we be without them.'

Patrick said he continues to be inspired by the Maine community. 'I think we have more energy, more focus and more desire than we did at the beginning. The people that come on board come on because they want to be. They come with a light in their eye and a passion behind it.'

Saturday events finished up with the Survivors Walk. This event is always a highlight of Dempsey Challenge weekend. Survivors, caregivers, families, and those honoring or remembering loved ones take part in a coming together. NEWS CENTER Maine's Lindsey Mills will have a look at this event later in the day.

Sunday kicks off with bike rides of 100-, 70-, 50-, 25-, and 10-mile groups.

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to work with Patrick and all those involved with the 2018 Dempsey Challenge