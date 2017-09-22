WATCH LIVE
Dempsey Challenge 2018
Dempsey Challenge 2018
Photo: NEWS CENTER Maine
Author: Liam Nee, Jeffrey Schools
Published: 2:08 AM EDT September 22, 2017
Updated: 5:39 PM EDT August 31, 2018
DEMPSEY
CHAPTER 1
Dempsey Challenge 2018
CHAPTER 2
Dempsey Challenge 2017
CHAPTER 3
Dempsey Challenge 2016

LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The 10th annual Dempsey Challenge is Sept. 29-30! NEWS CENTER is a proud sponsor of the weekend-long fundraising experience, which was organized to raise money to help those impacted by cancer. Every dollar raised goes directly to the Dempsey Center.

Dempsey Challenge 2018

DEMPSEY
  • Dempsey Challenge 2018 Chapter 1
  • Dempsey Challenge 2017 Chapter 2
  • Dempsey Challenge 2016 Chapter 3
Chapter 1

Dempsey Challenge 2018

(10th annual fundraising event for the Dempsey Center)

The Dempsey Center provides free quality of life care to anyone impacted by cancer. Founded in Lewiston by actor Patrick Dempsey, the nonprofit delivers a personalized, holistic and integrated approach to cancer prevention, education and support.

Patrick founded the Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Healing and Hope in 2008, inspired by his mother Amanda, who was treated at CMMC for cancer several times. Amanda passed away in 2014 at age 79.

In the Dempsey Challenge's first year in 2009, it raised an impressive $1 million for the Dempsey Center.

This year's Dempsey Challenge is Sept. 29-30 in Lewiston at Simard-Payne Memorial Park.

Participants, who are all required to raise $150 (and encouraged to raise even more) choose between running/walking a 5K or 10K, cycling 10, 25, 50, 70 or 100 miles, or volunteering instead.

- Walk/Run: 5K | 10K

- Cycling Rides: Welcome Ride

- Festival in the Park

- Kids' Fun Run

- Survivor Walk

- Fundraising Incentives & Deadlines

- Packets & Guides

- Packet Pick-Up Information (and Friday Schedule)

- Day 1 Schedule (Saturday)

- Day 2 Schedule (Sunday)

- FAQ

- Special Guests

- Amanda Dempsey Award

Chapter 2

Dempsey Challenge 2017

(9th annual fundraising event for the Dempsey Center)

- Dempsey Challenge: A Family Affair (Oct. 7)

- Dempsey Challenge: Loving son to showcase 'hope' in documentary (Oct. 6)

- Lewiston man finds therapy in running in fight against cancer (Oct. 5)

- Life moves fast for octogenarian cyclist in Dempsey Challenge (Oct. 4)

- Turning a painful diagnosis into a chance to help others (Oct. 2)

PHOTOS: Dempsey Challenge 2017

PHOTOS: Dempsey Challenge 2017
Chapter 3

Dempsey Challenge 2016

(8th annual fundraising event for the Dempsey Center)

- More riders needed (July 15)

- Restoring hope (Oct. 2)

- Supporters, survivors bike on Day 2 (Oct. 2)

- Gallery

