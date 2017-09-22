Dempsey Challenge 2018 is this weekend

(10th annual fundraising event for the Dempsey Center)

The Dempsey Center provides free quality of life care to anyone impacted by cancer. Founded in Lewiston by actor Patrick Dempsey, the nonprofit delivers a personalized, holistic and integrated approach to cancer prevention, education and support.

Patrick founded the Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Healing and Hope in 2008, inspired by his mother Amanda, who was treated at CMMC for cancer several times. Amanda passed away in 2014 at age 79.

In the Dempsey Challenge's first year in 2009, it raised an impressive $1 million for the Dempsey Center.

This year's Dempsey Challenge is Sept. 29-30 in Lewiston at Simard-Payne Memorial Park.

Participants, who are all required to raise $150 (and encouraged to raise even more) choose between running/walking a 5K or 10K, cycling 10, 25, 50, 70 or 100 miles, or volunteering instead.

