LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Even though it wrapped up Sunday, donations were still coming in Monday for the 2018 Dempsey Challenge. At last check, organizers had counted $1.2 million for the Dempsey Centers in Lewiston and South Portland, from the 10th annual event.

Over the weekend, 3,200 people cycled, walked or biked to support the cause lead by Lewiston native and actor, Patrick Dempsey. It was all possible thanks to the help of more than 700 volunteers.

