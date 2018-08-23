PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- NEWS CENTER Maine’s 2018 6 Who Care winners have been selected. Our Board of Governors had the difficult task of choosing the winners from a group of volunteers that are all helping to make Maine communities better places.

The Mary Rines Thompson award winner, who epitomizes the spirit of volunteerism, is Lucky Hollander. For the past 5 years, Lucky has dedicated her time to assisting immigrant minors seeking asylum in the Portland area.

The Agency of Distinction is Ruth’s Reusable Resources. For the past 25 years, Ruth’s has been helping Maine’s students and teachers receive classroom supplies at no cost to them. Students who cannot afford supplies are given free backpacks filled with all the necessary school supplies.

Our 6 Who Care award winners are…

Scott VanDerveer is a volunteer at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center in Waterville. For over 20 years, Scott has been a part of the custodial staff at the Muskie Center and a Meals on Wheels volunteer helping to prepare, pack and deliver meals to those in the Waterville area.

Bruce Noddin is a volunteer who assists with Maine prisoners re-entering into their communities after incarceration. Bruce’s direct support, by giving information and education to those recently released from prison, helps to deter from release and relapse.

Blake Austin is one of the youngest volunteers at the Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick. At just 14, Blake has been volunteering her time with the animals since she was 8 years old. Blake has put in over 1,300 volunteer hours dedicating her time to loving, healing and finding forever homes for her furry friends.

Hazel Goodwin has volunteered with over 1200 youths in time as a 4-H volunteer. At a young 95 years old, Hazel’s 63 years of volunteering with the York County 4-H has insured that the children not only learn about their state and national history but help to preserve and grow their Maine communities.

Congratulation to all the winners!

NEWS CENTER Maine works in partnership with United Way of Greater Portland to help recognize these amazing volunteers.

All winners will be recognized at the 2018 6 Who Care award show on October 15 at the Portland Museum of Art. Each winner will be allotted grant money to donate to their non-profit of choice.

Stay tuned for our 2018 6 Who Care television show to come later this fall. This 30-minute show will profile all 6 winners and their volunteer stories.

