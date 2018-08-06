(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Who inspires you? Do you know a volunteer or agency who is helping to make your community a better place? Nominate them for this year’s 6 Who Care Awards.

6 Who Care is a one of a kind opportunity to honor those volunteers and agencies that make a difference in our community. These volunteers could be neighbors or friends of yours. They build, they teach and they inspire. They are people that go about their day never expecting a thank you for the things they do.

NEWS CENTER Maine partners with United Way of Greater Portland and our sponsors, TD Bank and Dead River Company, to honor the volunteers who see a need in our communities and fill it with care and dedication.

There will be six award winners this year for the 2018 6 Who Care Awards.

• Four volunteers will be chosen for a 6 Who Care Award

• One agency will be chosen for our Agency of Distinction Award

• One volunteer will be chosen for our Mary Rines Thompson Award, who epitomizes the spirit of volunteerism.

As a part of the award, winners will receive grant money to give to their favorite non - profit.

Winners will be honored on Monday October 15, 2018 at the 6 Who Care Award Ceremony.

Nomination Deadline is 5pm July 27, 2018.

Note: You can fill out a nomination form digitally or print out your form and mail it to United Way of Greater Portland (address will be on the form)

DIGITAL APPLICATIONS:

6 Who Care Awards

6 Who Care Agency

Printable Forms for Nominations by NEWSCENTER26 on Scribd

