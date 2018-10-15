PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Two words: “Hopeful Links.” It all began when Lucky Hollander and her family were asked to assist an unaccompanied minor from the African nation of Burundi, who did not have a home or family in Maine but was fleeing the violence from her homeland. Lucky helped her to integrate into the community, become a US citizen, and stay in touch with her family back home.

Lucky then learned of several unaccompanied minor immigrants in Portland who had no assistance available to them. Thus, she began Hopeful Links, linking people who wanted to provide help to the immigrant children who needed it.

Lucky, along with other volunteers, works to develop resources, recruit guardians and mentors, find apartments and furniture, and help provide stable homes, ultimately instilling hope and bringing security to the lives of children.

Lucky is helping to make the Greater Portland community a better place by teaching and inspiring its people to make a positive difference in the lives of new members of our community.

© NEWS CENTER Maine