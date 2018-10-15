PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The cost of pens, notebooks, backpacks and other school supplies can add up for families and teachers. Thanks to Ruth’s Reusable Resources, or 3Rs, teachers have received classroom supplies at no cost to them, and low-income students get free backpacks filled with supplies.

3Rs’ consistent mission for the last twenty-five years is to ensure that all students, from pre-K through high school, have the basic supplies and creative tools for literacy, STEAM, and health education through the environmentally – conscious distribution of donated business supplies.

With a school district membership to 3Rs, all teachers in that district can shop, at no expense to the teacher, for their classrooms to help their students be creative and productive.

Teachers have noted that being able to give students their own supplies makes an incredible difference in their motivation and interest in learning. The dedicated vision of 3Rs is helping children to be successful in school and putting products to use that might otherwise be overlooked or thrown away.

In addition to redistributing school supplies, 3Rs has provided over 5,000 backpacks for schools throughout the state and outfitted schools with a one-day-a-year furniture extravaganza for principals.

But they are not planning on stopping there; they are designing new ways to reach teachers and students in need. Be on the look-out for the new mobile 3Rs unit bringing supplies to help those teachers not in driving distance of Portland.

Ruth’s Reusable Resources is dedicated to getting materials into the hands of all students around the state.

