PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Hazel Goodwin has dedicated over half her life to volunteering as a 4-H mentor.

At 96 years young, Hazel has volunteered for over 63 years as a leader of the Four-Leaf Clover 4-H Club based in Shapleigh, Maine.

Hazel is dedicated to empowering young people of all ages and abilities. She encourages all club members to help serve the community, from cleaning town halls and fire stations, to planting flowers throughout town, and serving meals at local town meetings.

When asked, Hazel noted the greatest value of her volunteer service is “being with the kids.” It’s estimated that Hazel has helped to mentor over 1,260 members of the 4-H Club in Shapleigh.

Hazel’s volunteerism has spanned several generations of 4-H members.

If you ever want to hear a story or two from Hazel, you can catch her at the Acton Fair 4-H food booth, where she has been raising money for 4-H since 1954.

