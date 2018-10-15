PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- In the past 3 years, Bruce Noddin has made life changing impacts on the those that have been incarcerated, by focusing his attention on both inmates and their families.

Bruce recognizes that there is a lot of release and relapse – when inmates are released back into their communities, they often end up back in prison again. These individuals, their families, and surrounding communities are suffering due to re-incarceration.

Maine has the highest recidivism rate, the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend, in New England, and Bruce wants to put an end to that statistic.

Bruce founded the Maine Prisoner Re-entry Network to help connect the various re-entry organizations with each other. These meetings have grown from five members, in the Auburn area, to twenty plus members, in other cities in Maine, in a short time.

Bruce was also a driving force for the creation of Rose’s Room, a support group for loved ones of those who are incarcerated. Every Thursday night, Bruce spend hours at the Androscoggin County Jail offering spiritual support to those incarcerated.

Bruce’s involvement with REPAIR, Returning Ex-Prisoners: Aide, Information, Reintegration, has helped this organization to broaden itself beyond the Auburn area to help and provide assistance throughout Maine.

Bruce’s dedication has offered hope and healing to a population that many would overlook.

© NEWS CENTER Maine