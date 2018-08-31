BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- NEWS CENTER Maine’s 2018 2 Those Who Care winners have been selected. Our Board of Governors had the difficult task of choosing the winners from a group of volunteers that are all helping to make Maine communities better places.

Kenneth Dow epitomizes the spirit of volunteerism. The John W. Coombs award recognizes Ken's dedication. Over the years, Ken has dedicated his time to helping the town and citizens of Corinna by overseeing the preservation of the Stewart Library, documenting the Eastland Woolen Mill EPA Super Fund project and serving as the president of the Levi Stewart Theater Group.

The Lincoln Food Cupboard is the 2018 Agency of Distinction. Started more than 30 years ago, the Lincoln Food Cupboard is now supported and run by seven local churches providing services for 13 towns around the Lincoln Region. The services include a back-pack program for four schools, a commodities program for the elderly and a thrift store that helps fund it all.

The NEWS CENTER Maine 2 Those Who Care award winners are…

Charlene Chesley is a native of Corinth and a life-long volunteer for just about anything that happens in that town. She’s active in the schools, her church and is a driving force for the beautification of town, painting, planting, cleaning and decorating all year round.

Robert Kelly has volunteered his professional skills preserving historic buildings for decades in the Bangor Area. He played key roles in the restoration of the Bangor Public Library, the Unitarian Universalist Church in Bangor and the Bangor Opera House-- the home of the Penobscot Theatre Company.

Susan Mayer of Northport is the self-proclaimed “fairy godmother of the Game Loft,” an organization that helps more than 400 youth ages 6-18 in Waldo County providing safe and secure after-school programs. She also volunteers at the Deborah Lincoln House, St. Margaret’s Church, and Friends of Belfast Free Library.

Stanley Peterson is a hands-on volunteer working on several projects improving the facilities at the Old Town-Orono YMCA, including a handicap- accessible ramp for the pool and a new floor in the gym. He was also instrumental in much of the fundraising to start Sarah’s House—a place for patients receiving cancer treatments to stay at little to no cost.

Congratulations to all the winners!

NEWS CENTER Maine works in partnership with United Way of Eastern Maine to recognize these amazing volunteers.

