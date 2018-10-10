Kenneth Dow epitomizes the spirit of volunteerism the John W. Coombs award winner recognizes. For more than three and a half decades, Ken has dedicated his time to helping the town of Corinna and the people who live there.

He is currently overseeing the preservation and renovation of the Stewart Library, a building donated to the town in 1898 and a long-standing centerpiece of the community. Ken was also instrumental in documenting the Eastland Woolen Mill EPA Super Fund project, which earned him an award from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Those are just two of the many projects Ken has helped spearhead and complete. All along he has been extraordinarily active with the Levi Stewart Theater Group serving as its president and helping to write programs, news articles and maintaining the website and Facebook page.

Life-long friend Betsy Dorman wrote that Ken is an intelligent, caring, wise, and dedicated leader. “Because of his vision, the town of Corinna will be a better place for people to live for a long time to come.”

© NEWS CENTER Maine