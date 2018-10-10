Susan Mayer of Northport is the self-proclaimed “fairy godmother of the Game Loft,” a positive youth development organization that helps more than 400 youth ages 6-18 in Waldo County by providing safe and secure after-school programs.

Susan raises both money and friends for the Game Loft. A one-woman public relations committee, her efforts have provide the Loft with much needed food, furniture and kitchen equipment. Beyond her work behind the scenes, Susan is known to rev up her red truck in service of the Game Loft’s programs or to act as hostess for one of the fundraising dinners.

In addition to her work with the Game Loft, Susan has also volunteered with the Outreach Committee of St. Margaret’s Church in Belfast, served two terms as president of the Friends of the Belfast Free Library, and is on the board of the Deborah Lincoln House for elderly women. Patricia Estabrook,

Susan’s nominator for this award said, “The magic of Susan Mayer is her ability to give hope and make sure that miracles happen.”

