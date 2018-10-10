Stanley Peterson is a hands-on volunteer constantly working on projects that benefit the people of Old Town and surrounding area.

A shop teacher at Old Town High School for more than 40 years, Stan used his skills to improve the facilities at the Old Town-Orono YMCA, including the addition of the Cyr Family Gymnasium, a handicap-accessible ramp for the pool, and installation of a new floor in the Peterson Gymnasium (yep, named for him). Together with members of the Old Town Rotary Club and other volunteers, Stan built an entire house which was sold to provide seed money to start Sarah’s House, where patients receiving cancer treatments can stay at little to no cost. He helped renovate the Sarah’s House building in Holden, too. But Stan’s volunteer work goes beyond handyman skills.

He’s a tireless organizer, with the remarkable ability to match a volunteer’s skills to projects that suit them. Calista Hannigan, who nominated Stan, said throughout his life, he “…gives countless hours each week to help make other people’s lives better” and continues to make an impact daily.”

