Charlene Chesley is a native of Corinth and a life-long volunteer for just about anything that needs to be done in that town.

While employed at Central High School, she volunteered to help organize the Athletic Booster Club, was instrumental installing the school marquee, building the outdoor concession stand, and finishing the walls of the gym. Charlene has also served as an East Corinth Academy Trustee since 1981.

Charlene is a dedicated member of her church having taught Sunday School, sung in the choir, was secretary/ treasurer of the Sunday School Department and director of Vacation Bible School. Charlene is the driving force in the beautification of Corinth, spending her time painting, planting, cleaning, and decorating all year round. She is in her ninth year as a Town Selectperson, her 25th as a Cemetery Trustee, and works with the Corinth Recreation Director to organize a town-sponsored day trip for Corinth’s senior citizen residents.

Charlene continually demonstrates the strength of her hometown pride and the Town of Corinth is a better place for it.

© NEWS CENTER Maine