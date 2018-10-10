Robert Kelly has volunteered his professional skills preserving historic buildings for decades in the Bangor Area, projects that include the Bangor Public Library and the Bangor Opera House. His deep appreciation for the potential and historical significance of reviving older buildings is unprecedented.

Bob has served as the advisory consultant to the Bangor Historic Preservation Commission that helps to ensure Bangor’s historical architecture remains intact. He is a devoted member of the Bangor Public Library Board and has also served as Board President of the Penobscot Theatre Company. Bob’s volunteer commitment is equally served in his faith community as a member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, helping to retrofit that building to accommodate an elevator, as well as serving on Ministerial Search and many other committees through the years.

Former Executive Director of Penobscot Theatre Company Mary Budd said, “Bob recognizes the integral link between people and place. By breathing new life into old places, he has brought people together, cultivated connections, enriched our collective story and strengthened our community.”

