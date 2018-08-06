(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Who inspires you? Do you know a volunteer or agency who is helping to make your community a better place? Nominate them for this year’s 2 Those Who Care Awards.

2 Those Who Care is a one of a kind opportunity to honor those volunteers and agencies that make a difference in our community. These volunteers could be neighbors or friends of yours. They build, they teach and they inspire. They are people that go about their day never expecting a thank you for the things they do.

NEWS CENTER Maine partners with United Way of Eastern Maine and our sponsor, Dead River Company, to honor the volunteers who see a need in our communities and fill it with care and dedication.

There will be six award winners this year for the 2018 2 Those Who Care Awards.

• Four volunteers will be chosen for a 2 Those Who Care Award

• One agency will be chosen for our Agency of Distinction Award

• One volunteer will be chosen for our John W. Coombs Award, who epitomizes the spirit of volunteerism.

As a part of the award, winners will receive grant money to give to their favorite non - profit

Winners will be honored on Thursday October 11, 2018 at the 2 Those Who Care Award Ceremony.

Nomination Deadline is 4:30pm July 27, 2018.

Note: You can fill out a nomination form digitally or print out your form and mail it to United Way of of Eastern Maine (address will be on the form)

DIGITAL APPLICATIONS:

2 Those Who Care Awards

2 Those Who Care Agency of Distinction

Printable Forms for Nominations by NEWSCENTER26 on Scribd

