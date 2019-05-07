ORONO, Maine — Orono Police are looking for a motorcyclist who they said sped away from them when they tried to pull him over.

Police wrote in a Facebook post that they know Brandon Kahl "saw [their] blue lights and heard [their] sirens behind [him] when [he] decided to risk lives and speed away from [them] on [his] motorcycle."

"We will be talking with you about that," police wrote.

They ended their post with a warning to Kahl:

"I suggest you turn yourself into us because we will be looking for you. We have your motorcycle too."

Police ask anyone who knows where Brandon is please call them at 207-866-4000.