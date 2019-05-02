ORLAND, Maine — A man from the town of Orland died in a fire at his home on Winkumpaugh Road on Monday. The State Fire Marshal's Office says Sam Crawford had gotten out of the home unharmed, but then ran back in to search for the missing family dog. The dog has still not been located.

Four others escaped the home without injuries including 26 year old Cassandra Morse, 19 year old Alex Chaffee, and two of Crawford's daughters. Crawford's daughters that escaped are ages 5 and 9.

The Orland Fire Department is now urging resident's to never re-enter a burning home.

"Firefighters are the professionals. We have all the equipment and the gear to have the best chance of making those rescues," said Orland Assistant Fire Chief Julia Gray. "If you become another victim, then that's another rescue we have to make. So we do ask once you've escaped that you stay out and you do communicate with firefighters as soon as they arrive on scene."

The Crawford's home was completely destroyed in the fire. Now the community of Orland is working to support the family. One of Crawford's older daughters, Mariah Jermone, is an employee at Paws, Wings & Things in Bucksport. The organization is now accepting donations to help the family recover.

"There's pictures that we can't replace, but we can help replace necessities. Clothes, child's toys, shoes, a couple places to stay here and there," said Jerome's coworker Dale Sweet.

Some of the items Paws, Wings and Things suggest donating are size 6 and size 12 girls clothing, size 3 and size small/medium women’s clothes, and men’s 30/30 pants and medium tops. All items can be dropped at Paws, Wings and Things Kennel.

There will also be a benefit dinner at the Orland Methodist Church on Saturday, February 16th.