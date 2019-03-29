COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay microbiologist will make a journey to the end of the world when he leaves on a trip he's been planning for the last four years.

Eric Sharman said he started dreaming of the idea about a decade ago. It first started out as a surfing and sightseeing trip, but after graduating college with a degree in microbiology, he decided to make it more of a conservation trip.

"The state of the ocean right now is not in a trajectory that we want to see," Sharman said. "The way that an individual can really help is by cleaning up plastic and reducing kind of the imprint we make on the ocean."

Inside his grandma's garage, he's fixing the motorcycle that he'll ride the whole way down.

"I ended up finding a screw that ended up coming loose in the engine yesterday, which is a big bummer because it just got lost to the engine. Chances are it came out in an oil change a year ago and I'll never see from it again."

He said he's hoping for the best.

"That's the best case scenario because it's not going to destroy my engine later, but you know it could blow up part way through a desert in Peru. So, we'll see!"

His Suzuki DR650 is retrofitted to fit a surfboard and some spare parts for the bike, which leaves limited space for personal items.

"That boils it down to about two shirts, two pair of underwear and one pair of pants," he said.

He plans to leave April 4 and make stops at beaches along the way.

"Every beach I spend the night at or every beach I spend a little time at, I want to at least fill a backpack with plastic."

Sharman says he was raised backpacking with a leave-no-trace mentality.

"So you leave somewhere better than when you found it. So as a tourist and as someone who's travelling, I wanna leave the places I go better when they were when I got there."

He speaks Spanish, so he's not worried about a language barrier. He jokes his parents are more worried about his safety than he is.

"There are zones that are definitely more troublesome than others, but all in all there's great people everywhere and I'm not super concerned with safety as long as I keep my wits about me and stay smart."

He also has a plan for whatever obstacles might be in his way, including the Darien Gap. It's a 66-mile stretch of land in Panama where there aren't any roads. He says he's booked a spot on a sailboat that carries motorcycles that will drop him off in Colombia.

Sharman says he'll spend about 6 months off and on in Chile before selling his bike in Argentina, buying a plane ticket and flying home.

If you want to follow his journey, visit his blog.

"The idea is, if I can inspire someone do something at their local beach, then you just get a cascade effect and you get everyone involved. And if everyone picks up 20 liters at a beach, then you start changing things. That's the idea."