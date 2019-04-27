Rockland Police announced Saturday afternoon that one of its officers died from a fatal stroke in the midst of a battle with cancer.

According to a post on the Department's Facebook page, Sgt. Matthew Lindahl had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Sgt. Lindahl began his law enforcement career in Rockland in 1997, holding several roles, including field training officer, certified instructor for the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, crisis interdiction team member, drug recognition expert and supervisor.

In the post, police describe Matt as a "genuinely good man, so proud of his family and completely dedicated to them." They also said he was "the greatest practical joker in the Department, while still being a consummate professional, and his actions on duty saved lives."

"When a man hung himself, who jumped in to get that rope cut and save him?That was Matt. That man suffered no significant injuries and recovered.

When a career criminal kidnapped a woman off the street, who was on him just seconds after the kidnapping? That was Matt. That woman survived the attack and the criminal is back in prison.

Matt hated getting those life-saving awards. We mean, HATED it. He didn’t want glory, applause or even a pat on the back. He was totally content just doing whatever it took to help people, anonymously.

Matt had recently been diagnosed with cancer, which he fought with the same courage he brought to the job. Tragically, Matt suffered a fatal stroke.

The City of Rockland has lost one of the greatest cops we’ve ever had, and a true hero. He is survived by his wife, their son and daughter, and other family, both blood and blue.

Our hearts are broken. But if you call, we’ll still be there."