SWANVILLE, Maine — State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting death of a man in Swanville early Friday morning.

Poice set up a crime scene around the front of a home on Oak Hill Road.

Police are questioning one man but say there is no danger to the public, according to Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland. The shooting happened at 568 Oak Hill Road in Swanville close to the Belfast town line.

The fatal shooting was called into police around 4:45 a.m. March 15. Belfast police called in State Police to take over the investigation.

NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.