CORINTH, Maine — One person was transported to a hospital and another was not injured after a pickup truck rolled over on Ledge Hill Road in Corinth.
The Corinth Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a full-size pickup truck on its roof against a tree with one male subject partially sticking out of the vehicle.
The fire department used the Jaws of Life to extract the driver of the truck. He was wearing a seat belt.
The driver was transported by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The male passenger was not transported.
No word on what caused the accident.
