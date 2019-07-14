CORINTH, Maine — One person was transported to a hospital and another was not injured after a pickup truck rolled over on Ledge Hill Road in Corinth.

The Corinth Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a full-size pickup truck on its roof against a tree with one male subject partially sticking out of the vehicle.

Brocke Robinson/Corinth Fire Dept

The fire department used the Jaws of Life to extract the driver of the truck. He was wearing a seat belt.

Brocke Robinson/Corinth Fire Dept

The driver was transported by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The male passenger was not transported.

No word on what caused the accident.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.

