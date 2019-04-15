DURHAM, Maine — Shiloh Road in Durham was closed for several hours Monday morning as deputies investigated a car crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital.

Shiloh Road re-opened around 8 a.m.

Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office say a car with three people went off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of Shiloh Road and Deervale Road. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Deputies were still on the scene as of 8:30 a.m. trying to determine the cause of the accident. The two people taken to the hospital have non-life threatening injuries according to deputies.

The utility pole was broken and crews worked to repair it Monday morning. The names of the people involved in the crash are not being released at this time.