CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Presidents' Day celebrates some of the nation's most iconic presidents such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of February, which this year falls on Feb. 18.

The celebration splits the difference between the actual birthday's of the first and 16th presidents. Washington was born on Feb. 22, 1732, and Honest Abe was born on Feb. 12, 1809.

For many in Maine, Presidents' Day is the start of school vacation, a day off from work and another excuse for car dealerships and retail giants to bombard consumers with holiday ales. (Who knew George and Abe were so fond of a good bargain?)

George Washington not only left his indelible mark on the country, but he also left a very specific mark in Maine when he commissioned the Portland Head Light.

The Portland Head Light, located in Cape Elizabeth adjacent to Fort Williams, is the most photographed lighthouse in America, and is also the oldest lighthouse in Maine. But had it not been for our first president it might not exist.

Construction started In 1787 when the General Court of Massachusetts (the Massachusetts legislature) provided $750 to begin construction of a lighthouse. In 1790, when the United States Government took over the responsibility of all lighthouses, Congress appropriated $1,500 for its completion, according to the lighthouse website. Maine was still a part of Massachusetts at that time, but two masons from Falmouth, now Portland, Jonathan Bryant and John Nichols, were hired to build the lighthouse.

You can see more about Portland Headlight's history on the official web page.