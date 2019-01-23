The suspect who was arrested in connection to the disappearance of a Boston woman, who was found alive Tuesday, is due in court today.

Victor Pena, 38, of Charlestown, is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Charlestown District Court on a kidnapping charge. He was arrested Tuesday after authorities found 23-year-old Olivia Ambrose alive at a housing project in the city's Charlestown neighborhood.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said Pena could face additional charges pending an interview with Ambrose and further investigation into her three-day disappearance.

Following an evaluation at an area hospital, Ambrose returned Tuesday night to her family home in Wenham, Massachusetts.

"She's very strong," Heather Ambrose, Olivia's mother, told NBC10 Boston. "It's going to be a process, but she's OK."

Police and her family say Ambrose was at Hennessy's near Faneuil Hall with her twin sister and friends when she was seen leaving the bar Saturday night.

Early Tuesday, investigators released two surveillance images of a person of interest wanted in connection with Ambrose's disappearance in addition to a timeline of when she had been last seen in the Union Street bar and when she was last caught on surveillance video in Charlestown hours before she was found alive.

"Through various camera systems in and around Congress Street, we were able to ascertain that the victim was seen walking on Congress Street, where she was later engaged by two males," Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

One of those men was identified as Pena. Gross said surveillance footage showed him "physically guiding and holding onto" Ambrose.

"It's obvious from the video surveillance that she did not go along willingly," Gross said.

NBC10 Boston has learned more about Pena's criminal history, speaking exclusively to his ex-girlfriend.

Maybely Centeno says Pena was abusive. In 2013, she filed a prevention order against him. She pressed charges after she says he came too close to her home. The case was dismissed.

“One time in the house he asked me how do you want to die. Slow or fast?” Centeno recalled.

Gross says police do not know why Pena would kidnap Ambrose or how he kept her from escaping, saying they found no weapons in the apartment.

It's unclear if Pena has an attorney.

Police are still looking for the second man on surveillance video who was seen alongside Ambrose and Pena. Authorities are not sure if he is a second suspect or a witness.

