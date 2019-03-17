BANGOR, Maine — U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock handed down a 20-year prison sentence to 47-year-old Kenneth McLay of Old Town Friday. McLay pleaded guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography on September 10, 2018, according to U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

Court documents show McLay obtained sexually explicit videos of a minor and uploaded the videos online. Other child pornography was reportedly located on his computer.

The FBI, Old Town Police Department, Orono Police Department, Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit investigated the case.

The Department of Justice says the case was part of a nationwide initiative called Project Safe Childhood, launched in May 2006, to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

In addition to McLay's prison term, he will serve a lifetime of supervised release.