PORTLAND, Maine — Thousands of runners lined up for "Portland's Best Half." The 2019 Old Port Half Marathon and 5K started at 7:00 a.m. Saturday on Fore Street. Police temporarily shut down streets along the route which spans from the Old Port, West End, Eastern Promenade and Back Cove.

The annual race is sponsored by Shipyard Brewing Company and benefits Gary’s House. Gary's House provides accommodations through Northern Light Mercy Hospital for patients going through treatment in Southern Maine.

Mercy Hospital emergency department medical staff were on-site again this year to provide medical care for race participants and attendees.

Participants have the opportunity to support Gary’s House through online race registration, and anyone can donate on the Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K website.