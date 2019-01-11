COLERAIN, Ohio — An Ohio police department is issuing a warning to parents after receiving reports of sharp objects found in Halloween candy.

Colerain police, located northwest of Cincinnati in Hamilton County, tweeted that the department has received reports of razor blades found in candy received in the Pleasant Run area.

The department is urging parents to check their kids' candy.

WLWT reports that police received two complaints about candy from two people who knew each other and had gone trick-or-treating together.

Police said a woman needed several stitches after she was cut while finding a razor blade in her child's candy, according to WLWT.

Another parent reportedly found a razor blade hidden inside the packaging of a candy wrapper.

One razor blade was found in a Reese's Cup and another was in a Kit-Kat, police told WLWT.

The incidents remain under investigation.

RELATED: What should you do with your pumpkins now that Halloween is over? This Northeast Ohio farm will take them

RELATED: Some facts you might not know about your child's Halloween candy