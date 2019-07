NORTH BERWICK, Maine — Sixteen-year-old, Samara Tibbetts of North Berwick, Maine has been missing since Saturday morning.

North Berwick Police say she left her house with her pet parrot and didn't return.

Tibbetts is not wearing the glasses pictured above, and she is believed to be in the area of North Berwick or Sanford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at (207)-324-3644.