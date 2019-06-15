WESTBROOK, Maine — A concert at the Rock Row Maine Savings Pavillion is taking place at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

On the Westbrook Maine Police Department's Facebook page, the department shared what concert was taking place, and when the concert was taking place so that those living in the area would be made aware.

Along with mentioning concert details, Westbrook police say there is an Event Compliance Officer who can be reached at 207-558-6007 in case there are noise complaints.

Westbrook police ask that people do not contact the police department or dispatch for noise complaints.