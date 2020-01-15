CONCORD, N.H. — A bill that would restrict participation in girls high school sports to only those born as girls was up before the New Hampshire House Education Committee on Tuesday.

Proposed house bill #1251 states, "This bill prohibits public schools from permitting a male student to participate in a student sport designated for females."

Supporters of the bill say its purpose is to keep a "level playing field" in high school sports.

Opponents say this is a big step backward progress for the LGBTQ community, in particular, for transgender people.

