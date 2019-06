PORTLAND, Maine — At NEWS CENTER Maine, we are proud to announce that our very own Rob Nesbitt has been awarded a New England Emmy Award for his story 'Cancer Ambassador'.

He took home first in the 'Best Videojournalist, no time limit' category.

The story features a 5-year-old boy named Kellan Tilton who became an Ambassador for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, sharing his experience with childhood cancer.

Congrats, Rob!