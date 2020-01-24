NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police officer died in the line of duty after a car dragged her down a street during a traffic stop Thursday.

Police it happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of 16th Street.

The officer stopped a car and approached the car. At some point, the driver stepped on the accelerator, and the car took off.

The officer was dragged with the car until it crashed around 16th Street and Walnut Avenue.

Police took the driver into custody after the crash.

The officer died at the hospital from her injuries.

Chief Steve Drew will hold a press conference Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Newport News Police Headquarters.

