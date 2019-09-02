EASTPORT, Maine — At least once a year, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio makes a trip to one of the countries easternmost towns.

"I've really come to love Eastport. It's a kind of magical place," said de Blasio. "As soon as my family and I came up here we fell in love with it too. It's just an extraordinary place."

Mayor de Blasio's love for Eastport isn't just to get away from the hustle and bustle of New York City, however. His main reason to visit is 92-year-old aunt Jean Wilhelm.

"It's marvelous and I think it's quite extraordinary he keeps turning up, but I'm very glad he does," said Wilhelm.

Visiting loved ones is something Mayor de Blasio holds very close. "Family is family. And it's always important for her family to be there for her, even if we all happen to be a little far away," said de Blasio.

For the mayor, visiting Eastport has become much more than just seeing his aunt. It's helped influenced the way he leads the city of New York.

"I get a certain amount of inspiration here. I see a community that is creating and making things happen. Not because they have a lot of money but because they have a lot of people power and lot of commitment," said de Blasio.

Seeing different parts of the country is something important to many politicians. It is even more important for presidential candidates, but de Blasio isn't ready to make a decision if he'll be on the ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

"I've said I haven't ruled it out. My focus of course is running a city of 8.6 million people and continue to make really big changes," said de Blasio.

And whatever de Blasio chooses, his aunt will support him. "I expect he will remain in a political position of consequence. But we shall see. It's up to him what he does," said Wilhelm.

Mayor de Blasio also spent time speaking at the Eastport Arts Center during his visit to Maine.