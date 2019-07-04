PORTLAND, Maine — As you sip your coffee and scroll through social media on Sunday mornings, stop and share your favorite posts with the Weekend Morning Report!

Here's Jess' favorite post this week:

Tom Brady joined Twitter this week, and is already winning at it. On Wednesday, he responded to former Patriots teammate Aqib Talib's tweet about the recent round of big-money Major League Baseball contracts by saying, "I've been trying to get the Expos back on the line for the past month!" Brady followed up with a photoshopped picture of a baseball card featuring his face. Big Brady fans might remember that he was a star baseball player in high school and was drafted by the Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 draft. The franchise, now defunct, won't be calling anytime soon, and football fans in New England are pretty happy about that!

Clay's favorite post was about a piece of history:

Jennifer Kupcho made history as first woman to win at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. She shot a five-under 67 to take the crown for Women's Amateur crown. That was also the first women's competition to take place at Augusta, a club that only opened it's doors to women seven years ago.

Cory's post is one for the dogs:

Vieler Photography snapped some photos of pups who are about to bite into tasty treats. Their expressions are awesome and so are the pictures!